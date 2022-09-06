Bayern Munich II fall 1-0 to FC Augsburg II, Johannes Schenk saves a penalty

Bayern Munich II have been in a bit of a rut lately, not looking very sharp on multiple occasions. After collapsing 2-0 to FC Schweinfurt, there was the unnecessary 4-4 draw to TSV Buchbach, and the 2-2 draw to FC Illertissen. Now, Bayern have dropped points to FC Augsburg’s second team, losing 1-0. The fact that this drop in quality coincides with Gabriel Vidović’s loan move to Vitesse is even more concerning.

Augsburg’s Raphael Akoto scored the decisive goal in the 75th minute from a set-piece. Bayern failed to clear the ball from the corner and Akoto, who ended up with the ball at his feet only had to push the ball into net — Schenk was away from the net. However, this is not to deny Schenk of the MOTM, he saved a penalty!

Coach Martín Demichelis rotated four positions compared to the draw at home against Illertissen. Keeper Johannes Schenk stood in for Jakob Mayer, and Behar Neziri, Lucas Copado and Roman Reinelt played for Eyüp Aydin, Timo Kern and Antonio Tikvić from the start. Kern was absent due to muscular problems.

Noteworthy performances were that of keeper Schenk, who made multiple excellent saves to deny the opposition, along with the penalty save. Not only did Schenk save Fabian Wessig’s bottom left shot, but also cleared the follow-up!

Die Amateure’s poor run of results appears to be caused by the same thing over and over again, and coach Demichelis acknowledged this.

“We are in a difficult phase,” he said. “I also feel sorry for my boys because they work hard and had a good week of training. We created a lot of chances, especially in the first half, but then Augsburg took the lead from a corner. We had more chances but we didn’t come back.”

The fact that this phenomenon is repetitive and has occurred over the course of several games now could be real cause for concern, and Bayern II are already finding their promotion prospects from the 3. Liga threatened. The side, which had ambitions of winning the league outright heading into the season, currently sit 9th in the table!

Next up, Bayern II host SV Heimstetten in the Grünwalder stadium on September 10th. They’ll need to snap out of this pattern of dropping points and this will be as good an opportunity to start as any.