Brazzo says Bayern Munich wouldn’t even sell Jamal Musiala for €120 million

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić might not be able to commit to many players on his roster for the long-term, but he knows at least one thing: Jamal Musiala is not for sale...at any price.

“We brought him in years ago and already saw great qualities in him. The fact he developed this way is also partly due to our coaching teams and players. It’s fun to watch him. He’s a big win for our team. It’s important he stays at Bayern for a long time,” Salihamidžić told Sky’s Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We want to be successful, we want to offer our players attractive football. It’s important that Jamal plays for Bayern for a long time. Of course he is not for sale. He is an amazing guy, a German international. We need players like that. I would be crazy to think about letting him go. He will play for Bayern for a long time.”

Musiala is now working his way back to full fitness after an injury. His creative presence in the lineup has been sorely missed and should be a welcome addition into the lineup if he can start against Inter Milan.