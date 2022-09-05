Oliver Kahn feels Kingsley Coman’s Bayern Munich contract extension has given him an added boost

Last season was pivotal for Bayern Munich in terms of getting contracts sorted. Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Müller, and Manuel Neuer all signed contract extensions as they were all approaching the end of their previous contracts with the club. Of course, both Niklas Süle and Robert Lewandowski were also up for renewal, but wound up leaving over the summer for Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona, respectively. Even sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić has just put pen to paper on a new deal with the club, reiterating just how crucial of a period it’s been for Bayern and getting new contracts all sorted out on top of what was a very positive summer transfer window.

In particular, club CEO Oliver Kahn recently spoke about how he feels Coman’s new contract has given him an added spark. It’s not to say that Müller, Kimmich, Neuer, and Goretzka also haven’t had strong performances, but he feels that Coman, in particular, has had an added boost. “I feel that the contract extension has also given him another boost. With this we have once again signaled to him how valuable he is for us and how happy we are that we have him with us,” he told kicker (via Sport1).

So far this season, Coman has only scored once and assisted three times, but he was unavailable for Bayern’s opening two Bundesliga matches of the season as he was serving his red card suspension from the last day of the 2021/22 season. Even during stretches of last season when Bayern was collectively underperforming, Coman was one of few bright spots, and his form has carried over into this season as he seems to be one of Julian Nagelsmann’s most trusted assets in attack.

“King is brilliant. That’s why we really wanted to keep him, because in the years he’s been here, he has internalized the DNA of FC Bayern, that you always give everything here every day,” Kahn continued in his admiration of the French winger.

At times, Coman had his fair share of critics with his decision making in the final third, but it’s sort of a double-edged sword with the player. Both defenders and fans alike don’t really know just what, exactly, to expect from Coman when he’s in and around the opponent’s box and byline. His ability to quickly change direction, wrongfoot defenders and quickly change his pace makes him unpredictable to defenders and appealing on the eye. “He is absolutely world-class and an attraction for the fans – technically one of the best players in the world at top speed, one of the best dribblers and always dangerous in the end,” Kahn raved.