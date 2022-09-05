Leon Goretzka in heated, three-way battle for starting role at Bayern Munich?

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka is healthy enough to return to Julian Nagelsmann’s starting XI against Inter Milan, but there is some doubt if the manager will push Marcel Sabitzer back to the bench after the Austrian has excelled in Goretzka’s absence:

Leon Goretzka is back to full fitness and is ready to start. The midfielder wants to return to the starting lineup vs Inter. He already wanted to play from the beginning vs Union. However with Marcel Sabitzer’s current form, Nagelsmann has a tough decision to make.

In addition, Bild reported that Ryan Gravenberch is making a strong push for a starting role, which now puts three high-caliber players in the mix for one position on the pitch:

Ryan Gravenberch made a good impression and is pushing for the starting lineup as well. The competition between the three players for the spot next to Kimmich in midfield is tougher than ever.

The “this is a good problem to have” crowd will not have an issue with a little squad competition, but Nagelsmann might find it a little hard to deal with managing the three players. The good part for the boss is that he now can use Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and Champions League matches to divvy up playing time and perhaps — just maybe — Joshua Kimmich will take a seat every once in a while as well.