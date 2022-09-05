 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich Alumni: Bastian Schweinsteiger praises Ryan Gravenberch

Oh no, Jinxsteiger is back! (jk)

By Muller_Era
FC Viktoria Köln v FC Bayern München - DFB Cup: First Round
This writer loves Basti more than life itself.
Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Ryan Gravenberch has impressed at Bayern Munich so far, with good performances and has proved why he deserves a starting spot in an already highly-competitive Bayern squad. It was in the DFB-Pokal fixture against Viktoria Köln that Gravenberch got his first-ever starting spot.

He utilized the opportunity well and impressed with a fantastic goal in the 35th minute and later toward the end of the first half, assisted Mathys Tel, in what was the second goal for Bayern that evening. Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić and coach Julian Nagelsmann among several others had praise for the Dutch youngster’s technical skills and contributions.

Bayern Alumnus Bastian Schweinsteiger was a moderator at the Pokal game and it was after the game that he expressed his admiration for the 20-year-old. Per Maximillian Koch, Schweinsteiger commented on Gravenberch’s game, saying it was good. “Of course, I have to see him more often,” the Weltmeister said. He also praised the Dutchman for his skills on the left-foot, after the first goal saying, “He has a good left foot — that is important.”

While Gravenberch has proved himself, it was Nagelsmann who recently expressed that he’s glad about the depth in midfield, with both Marcel Sabitzer and Leon Goretzka looking highly promising. Three quality players competing for a single starting spot is for the best — the fixture list has already started to look a bit suffocating with mid-week games and things will only worsen as international fixtures begin.

