Didi Hamann: “I don’t think it’s a foregone conclusion that Bayern Munich qualify from this group”

There is little doubt that Bayern Munich receive da very tough draw with FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, and FC Viktoria Plzeň in Group C of the Champions League.

While many fans assume that Bayern Munich will make it through, former player and noted pundit Didi Hamann is not so sure.

“It’ll be very interesting because people in Munich say it was always meant to happen and of course (Erling) Haaland will be going back to (Borussia) Dortmund as well. (Robert) Lewandowski coming back to Munich will be the biggest story, but I watched Inter Milan last season and they were very close to knocking Liverpool out,” Hamann told FreeSuperTips (as made exclusively available to Bavarian Football Works). “Inter Milan were the better side at the San Siro, and they went 1-0 up at Anfield before undeservedly going down to 10 men. Alexis Sanchez was sent off after they scored and I think if he wasn’t, then I think there was a chance Liverpool could have been in real trouble.”

Hamann thinks Bayern Munich could, indeed, have its hands full.

“It’s a really tough group so I’m a bit worried when people in Munich say it’s good to have Lewandowski back because Barcelona have a very good side this season. So, I think the group will be really tight and I don’t think it’s a foregone conclusion that Bayern Munich qualify from this group,” said Hamann.