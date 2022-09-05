Bavarian Loan Works: Three new loanees leave Munich this week to begin their new loan stints, and more!

In the last week before the transfer window closed, Bayern Munich sent three more players out on loan. After returning from loan to 1. FC Köln last month, Bright Arrey-Mbi went back on loan to 2. Bundesliga side Hannover 96. Gabriel Vidović was sent to Dutch Eredivisie side Vitesse while Emilian Metu joined two teammates at Austrian Bundesliga side SK Austria Klagenfurt.

France — Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel is the only player on loan in Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel — AS Monaco

Nübel didn’t have the best of outings against Toyes in league play on Wednesday. Despite leading by goal early in the match, Monaco lost their lead before going down a man right before halftime. Nübel allowed four goals overall and Monaco lost 4-2. Monaco and Nübel bounced back on Saturday, shutting out Nice on the road, winning 1-0.

Monaco opens up Europa League play on Thursday in Serbia against FK Crvena Zvezda. They will also host Lyon on Sunday in league play.

Scotland — Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman — Rangers FC

Tillman was left out of the lineup for Wednesday’s League Cup match against 3rd Division side Queen of the South. On Saturday, Rangers met Celtic in the Old Firm. Tillman started and played 60 minutes, but unfortunately could not do much to help his team. Rangers lost 4-0 to their in-city rivals.

Rangers will meet Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday and Aberdeen in league play on Saturday.

Austria — Austrian Bundesliga

There are four players on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein, Daniel Francis, Emilian Metu, and Shaoziyang Liu.

Torben Rhein — Austria Lustenau

Lustenau played two teams from Vienna this week. First up was Wiener SC on Tuesday in the Austrian Cup. It appears that Rhein started, but not much information was available. What is known is that the fourth-division Wiener FC beat Lustenau 2-0. Rhein also featured in the league match against Austria Wien on Saturday, coming into the match int the 78th minute. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Lustenau will host LASK on Sunday.

Emilian Metu — SK Austria Klagenfurt

Metu was not in the 18-man roster when Klagenfurt played SW Begrenz on Wednesday in the Austrian Cup and beat them 5-0. In league play, he made his debut with Klagenfurt when we entered the match in the 88th minute. Klagenfurt beat Wolfsberger AC 4-3. This was the first time that a Bayern loanee played for Klagenfurt.

Daniel Francis — SK Austria Klagenfurt

Francis was not on the 18-man roster for either fixture this week for Klagenfurt.

Shaoziyang Liu — SK Austria Klagenfurt

Liu was not on the 18-man roster for either fixture this week for Klagenfurt.

Netherlands — Eredivisie

Gabriel Vidović is the only player on loan in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Gabriel Vidović – Vitesse

Vidović moved this week to Dutch side Vitesse. He made his debut straightaway, starting in the league fixture against FC Groningen. He thought that he started off with a bang with a goal in the 12th minute, which was taken off the board after VAR called the goal offside. He was subbed off in the 69th minute. After being subbed off, Vitesse was able to find a goal and went on to win 1-0 on the road.

Vitesse will go on the road next Sunday to face FC Utrecht — where Vidović could face former teammate Taylor Booth.

Germany — 2. Bundesliga

There are three players on loan in the 2. Bundesliga: Sarpreet Singh, Bright Arrey-Mbi and Jamie Lawrence.

Sarpreet Singh — Jahn Regensburg

Singh was still listed out with an illness. Regensburg drew against Holstein Kiel this week.

Bright Arrey-Mbi — Hannover 96

After moving to Hannover 96 this week, Arrey-Mbi made the 18-man roster against Hansa Rostock. He did not make it onto the field as his team won 1-0.

Hannover will play Eintracht Braunschweig on Saturday.

Jamie Lawrence — 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence started for Magdeburg on the road to Paderborn. Unfortunately his time was cut short after receiving a yellow card in the 28th minute and another in the 40th, leaving his team short for the entire second half. Up a man, Paderborn scored a late goal to win 1-0.

Magdeburg will play Greuther Fürth on Sunday, but Lawrence will likely be suspended.

Germany — 3. Liga

There are two players on loan to the 3. Liga: Marvin Cuni and Lenn Jastremski.

Marvin Cuni — 1. FC Saarbrücken

Saarbrücken did not play this weekend, but will play Wehen Wiesbaden on Monday and SpVgg Bayreuth on Saturday.

Lenn Jastremski — Erzgebirge Aue

Aue travelled to Essen to play Rot Weiss Essen on Friday. Jastremski did not start but came on in the 76th minute. Down 2-1 at the time, Jastremski was unable to help his team find an equalizer. The match finished 2-1 and Aue sits at the bottom of the table.

Canada — MLS Next Pro

Nick Salihamidžić is the only player on loan in MLS Next Pro.

Nick Salihamidžić - Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

Whitecaps 2 did not play this week. They will play on Monday against Earthquakes II on Monday and Tacoma Defiance on Friday.