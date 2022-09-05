 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works S5E10: Is Bayern Munich weak to parked buses? + Inter Milan preview (Champions League)

INNN and Schnitzel discuss Bayern’s struggles in attack the upcoming game against Inter.

By Ineednoname and Schnitzel01
/ new
1. FC Union Berlin - Bayern Munich Photo by Andreas Gora/picture alliance via Getty Images

Bayern Munich have dropped points in two league games in a row, and now proceed into the Champions League with a less-than-stellar recent record. Thankfully Inter aren’t exactly faring too great themselves, but they will look at the Union Berlin game and maybe have a few ideas about how they should set up their team.

In this episode, INNN and Schnitzel discuss:

  • The many times Bayern Munich have been eliminated by parked buses in the Champions League in the past.
  • Does the lack of defensive teams in the Bundesliga put Bayern at a disadvantage in the CL?
  • Why Thomas Muller is the main key to this Julian Nagelsmann system.
  • Schnitzel and INNN argue over whether the coach has made recent changes to the system.
  • Moving onto our preview for Inter Milan — what do we know about them?
  • Should Matthijs de Ligt start against Inter? Assessing the threat of Edin Dzeko.
  • Possible changes in midfield from Nagelsmann.
  • How should the attack be set up? Should Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, or Kingsley Coman start?
  • Final thoughts and a prediction for the game.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works