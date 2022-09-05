Bavarian Podcast Works S5E10: Is Bayern Munich weak to parked buses? + Inter Milan preview (Champions League)

Bayern Munich have dropped points in two league games in a row, and now proceed into the Champions League with a less-than-stellar recent record. Thankfully Inter aren’t exactly faring too great themselves, but they will look at the Union Berlin game and maybe have a few ideas about how they should set up their team.

In this episode, INNN and Schnitzel discuss:

The many times Bayern Munich have been eliminated by parked buses in the Champions League in the past.

Does the lack of defensive teams in the Bundesliga put Bayern at a disadvantage in the CL?

Why Thomas Muller is the main key to this Julian Nagelsmann system.

Schnitzel and INNN argue over whether the coach has made recent changes to the system.

Moving onto our preview for Inter Milan — what do we know about them?

Should Matthijs de Ligt start against Inter? Assessing the threat of Edin Dzeko.

Possible changes in midfield from Nagelsmann.

How should the attack be set up? Should Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, or Kingsley Coman start?

Final thoughts and a prediction for the game.

