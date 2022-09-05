Bavarian Podcast Works S5E10: Is Bayern Munich weak to parked buses? + Inter Milan preview (Champions League)

Bayern Munich have dropped points in two league games in a row, and now proceed into the Champions League with a less-than-stellar recent record. Thankfully Inter aren’t exactly faring too great themselves, but they will look at the Union Berlin game and maybe have a few ideas about how they should set up their team.
In this episode, INNN and Schnitzel discuss:
- The many times Bayern Munich have been eliminated by parked buses in the Champions League in the past.
- Does the lack of defensive teams in the Bundesliga put Bayern at a disadvantage in the CL?
- Why Thomas Muller is the main key to this Julian Nagelsmann system.
- Schnitzel and INNN argue over whether the coach has made recent changes to the system.
- Moving onto our preview for Inter Milan — what do we know about them?
- Should Matthijs de Ligt start against Inter? Assessing the threat of Edin Dzeko.
- Possible changes in midfield from Nagelsmann.
- How should the attack be set up? Should Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, or Kingsley Coman start?
- Final thoughts and a prediction for the game.
