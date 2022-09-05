Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich: 2022 Champions League group stage full coverage

It’s matchday 1 of the Champions League group stages, i.e. the first step on the road to the final. Bayern Munich have fallen short on the last two campaigns, so this year’s start against Inter Milan could be a chance to rekindle something special. That is IF the team is up for it.

Bayern come into this game in relatively poor form, having drawn two of their last three games. Inter however, are even worse at the moment — after a solid start to the season, they’ve suffered defeats to Lazio and AC Milan in recent fixtures. Coach Simone Inzaghi is under pressure to get a result at home against Bayern, to preserve his side’s chances of progressing to the Round of 16. With Barcelona in the same group, neither side can afford any slip-ups.

