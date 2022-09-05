Christopher Trimmel reveals Union Berlin’s gameplan after the 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich

In a disappointing 1-1 draw marred by questionable refereeing and underwhelming performances, Bayern Munich barely scraped by an in-form Union Berlin.

Per Tz, Union captain Christopher Trimmel praised his team for their performance, citing the successful tactics employed by the Berlin team to be key. “When you perform like that against Bayern, the point (one point) feels good,” he said. “Tactically, that was excellent from us. We didn’t give them much room.”

Union Berlin’s meteoric rise within the Bundesliga has been lauded by many. Having made a European spot in the last two seasons, just a year after being promoted is no tiny feat and the Berlin residents have made their ambitions and passion clear. In Urs Fischer, they have a smart strategist who can take the team to great heights and the transfer department has done a brilliant job for years now.

The team currently sits fourth in the Bundesliga table, beneath Bayern, and they have clear goals for the upcoming weeks. Trimmel reveals that the team wishes to “keep going”. “We know that we still have to improve our game with the ball,” he said.