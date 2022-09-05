Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer knows Group C in the Champions League will be challenging

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has read the “Group of Death” stories, but truth be told, the club executive has full confidence in his boys.

“It’s not an easy group, there are two international heavyweights in Inter and Barcelona, ​​and we won’t underestimate Viktoria Plzeň. But I am convinced that we will advance. We have a strong team,” Hainer told Abendzeitung (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I have a lot of faith in this team, because Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić did an excellent job in the summer.”

While he respects the competition, Hainer is not afraid of any of the clubs in the group.

“Afraid? No, we don’t have to be afraid. But you also need that little bit of luck to win the Champions League. We were unlucky against Chelsea in 2012 because we dominated the game. In 2013 we could have fallen behind against Dortmund,” said Hainer. “You always have to keep Real Madrid in mind. In my opinion, there are also Manchester City, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain. But we at FC Bayern have the ambition to win the title.”