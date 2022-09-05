Bayern Munich’s Brazzo says he never talked to Cristiano Ronaldo...but did speak with his agent

While Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić knew he needed to make a splash this summer, the 45-year-old was reluctant to add Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo to the mix.

“He’s an incredibly big personality. A big player who has made his mark on the world of football in recent years. It wasn’t an option for us because we were doing other things,” Salihamidžić told Sky’s Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Instead, Salihamidžić replaced Robert Lewandowski’s star power with Sadio Mané and Matthijs de Ligt. Mané is teaming with players like Serge Gnabry, Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sané, and Kingsley Coman to power a new look offense for the Bavarians.

“We organized our attack in the current way. Sorry for Ronaldo? You don’t have to feel sorry for him. He’s a great footballer who has achieved great things in recent years,” Salihamidžić said.

The sporting director stated “No” when asked if he spoke with Ronaldo, but did admit to talking to Ronaldo’s agent: “I often talk to Jorge Mendes. Yes, we spoke.”