Competitive spirit runs high: Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané pushed Julian Nagelsmann to play in the DFB-Pokal

By all accounts, Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann loves the talent and depth on his roster.

However, Nagelsmann realizes that there might be a price to be paid for having so many good players available. For an example, the head coach told Sport1’s Kerry Hau that during halftime of Bayern Munich’s DFB-Pokal match against Viktoria Köln last week, Leroy Sané approached him in the locker room at halftime and told Nagelsmann that “he absolutely wanted to play.”

The manager would expect nothing less from any of the players on his roster.

“Such actions show me that we have a very good energy. My general feeling? To be honest, it’s better than every day of last season. I’m very happy,” Nagelsmann told Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The rotation and playing time in the attacking group will, indeed, be one of the major subplots to the season. Each player in the group brings a little something different and it will be up to Nagelsmann to decide which foursome will work best together on game-by-game basis.