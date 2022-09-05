Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman talks suspension return, big dreams ahead

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman had an unusually rough start to the year — he was completing a red card suspension from last season, missing out on the first two Bundesliga games, and perhaps as a result, not earning a start in the final preparatory DFL-Supercup either. But he’s making up for lost time now. In an interview with Rothen s’enflamme (from before the Union Berlin match) as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Coman talked his feelings about the beginning of 2022/23 at Bayern.

“I only played two games [at the time of the interview; three now, including the 1-1 against Union Berlin] because I was suspended,” Coman said. “The team started very, very well and, in my first match, I really wanted to maintain this level in the team. I had a great first match.

“We have to do much better than last season. The club has done everything to make sure we have the best possible team. The people in charge have done a very good job and it’s up to us to do the work on the pitch.”

Both Bayern and Coman — once he was allowed to get going again — fired like a bolt out of the gates, but have found their momentum flagging of late. The dip in form couldn’t have come at a shakier time, with a big Champions League test against Inter Milan now on the way in midweek.

It’s up to players like Coman to show they are undaunted by the expectations. After missing the first two league games while serving out his suspension, Coman has now started three straight in the Bundesliga — fast regaining his vital spot in the Julian Nagelsmann’s XI, despite the considerable level of competition.

And with the sort of transfer window Bayern have had, there’s certainly no room for excuse-making this season should the team fall short.

“I feel great physically and I have big expectations this year,” he said. “I will give everything to help my teams — because I also have the France team — to win as many trophies as possible.”