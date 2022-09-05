Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić wants to learn more languages

Bayern Munich’s transfer window for the 2022/23 season will surely go down in the history books. The driving force behind this impressive haul is sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić and Marco Neppe. The likes of Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax, Sadio Mané from Liverpool, Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus, and Mathys Tel from Stade Rennais is the star-studded list of arrivals in Munich.

Brazzo doesn’t want to stop there, though, as he wants to bring in more players to Germany. To do that, he will be learning new languages. Being able to learn new languages is a cool thing to do and a great skill to use once you’ve mastered it. For Brazzo, it’s for business purposes. He will be learning French and Portuguese (Ligue 1 and Liga NOS?) to add to his already massive pool of talent languages:

News #Salihamidzic: After this window the Bayern boss wants to learn two more languages: and . He wants to use these skills in negotiations. He currently speaks five languages fluently: and Serbo-Croatian. People who negotiate with him are impressed. @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 26, 2022

Brazzo truly is “Mr. Worldwide” being able to speak all those languages! Imagine when Brazzo flies to Portugal to secure the deal for the next Cristiano Ronaldo (or maybe Ronaldo himself!) and he charms the agents with his fluent Portuguese. So…#Ronaldo2025?