Official: Bayern Munich draw FC Augsburg in the DFB Pokal second round

Bayern Munich will face FC Augsburg away in the second round of the DFB-Pokal.

The record Pokal champions breezed into the second round by dispatching Viktoria Köln 5-0, and will be looking to avoid a third consecutive exit from the same round after humiliating results against Holstein Kiel and Borussia Mönchengladbach in recent years.

Bayern’s participation in the second round means that the team will be subjected to midweek games every single week before the World Cup in November, and while no one will be complaining about going far in the Pokal, it will not be an easy task for Julian Nagelsmann and his players. The game will take place on the 18th or 19th of October.

The last time Bayern faced Augsburg in the Pokal was back in October 2016, also in the second round. Bayern were at home when they defeated their Bavarian neighbors 3-1 courtesy of goals from Philipp Lahm, Julian Green (remember him?), and David Alaba. Ji Dong-won scored for Augsburg.

Meanwhile, the last Pokal away trip to Augsburg was in December 2013 in the round of 16. Bayern ran out 2-0 winners in Augsburg thanks to goals from Arjen Robben and Thomas Müller. Funnily enough, Bayern also traveled to Augsburg in the same round the previous year, and won by the same scoreline with goals from Mario Gómez and Xherdan Shaqiri. In both these tournaments, Bayern ended up winning the Pokal.

