Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi speaks on Bayern Munich’s quality ahead of Champions League clash

After a disappointing 3-2 loss against AC Milan in Derby di Milano, Inter Milan will be facing Bayern Munich in a mid-week Champions League group stage fixture.

It has been eleven years since Inter last faced Bayern in the Champions League, and it will certainly be an exciting affair, with two quality teams going head to head. The Nerazzuri meet an extremely in-form Bayern on Wednesday at the San Siro, and can look forward to a very difficult game.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi, in an interview with Inter TV (as transcribed by SiempreInter) spoke about the excitement of the fixture, acknowledging Bayern’s quality.

“It will be a very difficult match that we will try to prepare in the best possible way,” Inzaghi said. He continued, “We’re challenging one of the strongest teams in Europe, but we’re Inter and we’ll play it.”

Inzaghi’s courage is laudable but what remains for sure is that they will have a very tough time, especially after their performance against Milan on Saturday.

While Bayern face Inter away at Milan, fellow Group-C members FC Barcelona face Viktoria Plzeň at Camp Nou.