Erling Haaland felt sorry for Robert Lewandowski during Bayern Munich pursuit

For the first time, Manchester City star Erling Haaland talks though how he felt during his transfer process and how conflicted he felt as Bayern Munich pursued him, while already having Robert Lewandowski on the roster (as captured by the Daily Mail):

Erling Haaland has admitted he felt sorry for Robert Lewandowski after Bayern Munich’s failed attempts to land star striker Haaland as a replacement for the Pole. The Norwegian hot-shot was on Bayern’s radar earlier this year during his time at Borussia Dortmund, where he scored an incredible 86 goals in just 89 games. The prolific 22-year-old impressed club chiefs so much by his Bundesliga performances that they tried to lure the new Manchester City striker to the Allianz Arena earlier this year.

Of course, Haaland eventually moved on to Manchester City, while Lewandowski pulled the trigger on leaving Bayern Munich in favor of FC Barcelona.

“If I try to imagine how Lewandowski thinks...I don’t know how many goals and titles he has for the club. Then I do actually feel a little sorry for him. At the same time it’s a chance for him to take the next step in his career. It feels disrespectful, but at the same time it is an opportunity for him,” the Norwegian said on Haaland: The Big Decision, a documentary detailing the former Borussia Dortmund striker’s process on where to continue his career.

Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge, talked flatly about how Bayern Munich would talk afterward about either landing his son...or missing out.

“They have shown interest, they have. I understand they want to protect themselves. If he doesn’t end up there they will say ‘it was never on the agenda, we already have the best striker’,” said Alf-Inge Haaland.

This all came back into the forefront of discussion earlier this week, when Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić provided some comments on his pursuit of Haaland.