Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann asserts his team doesn’t lack creativity

With 17 goals in 5 games, the coach has solid numbers to back his statements after a tough draw against Union Berlin.

By RuneKingThor
1. FC Union Berlin v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images

In the first three matchdays of the Bundesliga this season, Bayern Munich scored 15 goals and conceded only one goal. However, the last two games have been those weird games that happen every season ending in 1-1 draws. But coach, Julian Nagelsmann asserts that it has nothing to do with the creative ability of his team.

First, it was going up against Borussia Monchengladbach whose goalkeeper Yann Sommer had the one of the nights of his career. Despite creating several chances, Sommer single-handedly kept the Bayern attackers at bay and wrested a point for his team. The unstoppable force that was Bayern until then had met its immovable object in Yann Sommer.

Then, it was Union Berlin today. With Thomas Muller being on the bench, Bayern lacked co-ordination and a command centre on the pitch. The Bayern quality in attack could not be put to efficient use. The players were not in sync with each others movements and missed opportunities to make dangerous passes. Sadio Mane was having an average day, on top of which he was marked superbly by the opposition. By the end of the game, Bayern only managed 6 shots on goal. In comparison, Bayern registered 20 shots on goal against BMG.

While Nagelsmann saying four “100%” chances might be stretching it, Union’s deep block stung Bayern’s chances going forward. It wasn’t an impregnable defence, with better decision making and greater co-ordination, this Union team is beatable. Bayern just weren’t at that level today.

