Thomas Müller rues Bayern Munich’s lack of precision up front in 1-1 draw with Union Berlin

Bayern Munich struggled to break down what was a well-disciplined, well drilled, and well-organized Union Berlin side, coming away with their second Bundesliga 1-1 draw on the bounce, just a week after drawing level with Borussia Monchengladbach. Sheraldo Becker and Joshua Kimmich were the goal scorers for either side, but Bayern just couldn’t quite catch their bearing in front of goal and only genuinely tested Frederik Rønnow on a handful of occasions.

When all was said and done, the Bavarians recorded a total of 6 shots on target, 4 more than Berlin’s 2, though there was the constant threat of one of their counter attacks catching up Dayot Upamecano and/or Matthijs de Ligt.

Much like the mid-week DFB-Pokal win over Viktoria Kolm, Julian Nagelsmann decided to make some more rations, perhaps with one eye already fixated on Bayern’s Champions League group stage opener against Inter Milan next week. Thomas Müller was relegated from the bench to start with in Berlin, as he was perhaps being slightly rested for the trip to Milan. After the match, he focused on Bayern’s lack of precision in the final third as one of the reasons why they weren’t able to come away with full points.

“I’m a fan of Union Berlin, but that’s exactly what we expected. It hurt that we fell behind. We had virtually used up our goal. We knew that we wouldn’t get many chances here. In the last pass, we often had a sloppy pass. Union is not up there for nothing. You don’t get anything for free here,” the Raumdeuter said, giving plenty of credit to the home side (via Tz).

Müller noted that the balls out of the back by Union always posed a threat in terms of springing a counter attack with both Becker and Kevin Behrens leading the charge up top. “When the balls come out of the back, it always seems a bit martial. We have made a decent game, but we can not be top satisfied, but that was due to the opponent,” Müller stressed.

In typical Müller fashion, when he was asked about starting from the bench, he didn’t really have an answer to the question at hand. In the back of his mind, he might know it has to do with the Champions League trip to Milan, but he didn’t mention that in his response.

“Good questioning, I liked that. But there is no answer. We’re currently at such a level, next week we’ll go again. Ah, crap... I had better answers ready then. That’s more like a C minus,” he said, ending with a trademark chuckle.

