“Fair result” says Julian Nagelsmann after Bayern Munich draw 1-1 against Union Berlin

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann cut a frustrated figure after an absolutely annoying game against Union Berlin. The Berliners were in their element — rough tackles, aggressive marking and a deep block. Compounding with this was an awful showing by the referee. Union players especially Rani Khedira got away far too many times before finally being booked in the 87th minute, which was inconsequential by then.

Union won 20(!) of the attempted 28 tackles as well as making 16 interceptions. Bayern in comparison won only 8 tackles of the 14 attempted and made 10 interceptions, While Bayern dominating possession with 75 percent is a significant reason for the difference in numbers. But, it isn’t common for Bayern to be dispossessed this often by other teams and lot of the credit for that goes to Union’s coach Urs Fischer and his men who worked their plan to near perfection.

Nagelsmann: "It was a fair result. We didn't create as many chances as against Gladbach, so we can't speak about 2 missed points. We were sloppy and not at the level of the past weeks. Union defended with passion, were disciplined, compact and deserved the point" pic.twitter.com/SDIHpqZcMu — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 3, 2022

Could Bayern have beaten the Union bus? Definitely. There were moments in the game that surely opened up opportunities for Bayern, but there was a lack of coherent movement among the Bayern attackers. It wasn’t until Muller arrived that a sense of connection could be felt within the Bayern attack. Sadio Mane did not have a great day in the office, his passes were off and he missed a couple of crucial chances to make the final ball past the last line of defense to open up Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman.

So, Bayern being sloppy, Union being their annoying but efficient selves makes the result fair for both parties.

