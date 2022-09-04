Germany qualifies for 2023 World Cup with 3-0 win over Turkey

Germany have won 3-0 away at Turkey today and coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s squad are officially qualified for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia & New Zealand. The women’s team are playing in the new Germany away kits — for the first time sharing the same kits as the men’s national team.

The gulf in quality between Germany and Turkey was vast, at least on the ball. Not only did Germany have 84% possession to 16% and 621 passes to 125, Turkey’s only tries were speculative — a mere 39% pass accuracy to Germany’s 85%.

Still, the Germans took an uneasy 0-0 draw into half-time, not exactly having rained down the golden chances, either — with the knowledge that any team can fashion a goal against the run of play. Finally, though, the floodgates opened: a penalty earned and converted near the hour mark by left-back Felicitas Rauch, followed almost instantly by a truly phenomenal shot from Bayern Munich’s Klara Bühl range.

Klara Bühl only scores Golazos pic.twitter.com/F3fFM5ye1g — Melly ツ Hater era (@AngyBanana01) September 3, 2022

Bayern striker Lea Schüller, coming on as a late substitute for VfL Wolfsburg’s Alexandra Popp, made an instant impact by scoring the third on 77 minutes, with an assist from her club teammate Lina Magull.

Germany were without their steady and reliable #6 today — Lena Oberdorf pulled out of the team a few days ago with illness. Bayern’s Giulia Gwinn had also withdrawn due to a slight injury problem, leaving Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nicole Anyomi to the right-back spot today. And center-back Marina Hegering is absent from the call-ups list this time around, with Sara Doorsoun starting in her place.

Otherwise, it was a similar look to the lineups for this summer’s European Championships and a similar set up subs coming on as well — Tabea Waßmuth first off the bench to provide a new look up front, with Sydney Lohmann sliding into midfield. Jule Brand came on again for Svenja Huth on the wing, alongside Schüller for Popp. Laura Freigang was the final change, replacing Lina Magull as the game wound down. Full match highlights below:

With the win Germany have secured top place in Group H of UEFA World Cup Qualifying with one game to spare — an 8-0-1 run so far, and a scoring record of 39 goals for to just 5 against, both by far best in the group. Portugal and Serbia are still in contention for second place.

The final match of the group stage, in three days’ time on September 6, will be against last-placed Bulgaria, who have yet to secure a point.