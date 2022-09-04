İlkay Gündoğan is worried about the Bundesliga, speaks about Bayern Munich’s dominance

It has been said, time and again, that Bayern Munich’s dominance over the Bundesliga hurts the league and makes it “less exciting.”

Manchester City midfielder and German international İlkay Gündoğan conveyed his concern over the lack of competitiveness in German football in an interview with Sport Bild, ahead of the Champions League group stage fixture between his former side Borussia Dortmund and City in the Signal-Iduna Park.

He rates Dortmund highly this season. Speaking on Dortmund’s quality, he cited the brilliant defenders they have in Niklas Süle, Nico Schlotterbeck and Mats Hummels and further praised midfielder Jude Bellingham and forward Karim Adeyemi. He expressed his wish for Dortmund to provide much-needed competition to keep the league exciting, for the sake of international reputation. “The Bundesliga must not become even more one-sided in terms of its international reputation. But I think it will be extremely difficult,” he said.

He also commented on Bayern Munich this season, saying they seem to be extremely strong again — even stronger than in recent years.

He revealed that he still watches German football regularly because of his background. “I still watch German football regularly, but basically I’ve noticed that interest in the Bundesliga is gradually decreasing here in England,” he said.