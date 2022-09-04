Brazzo won’t get overconfident as Bayern Munich hits challenging stretch

Ahead of his team’s Champions League opener next week, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić refuses to think the squad’s recent success will mean anything when things start to intensify in the coming weeks.

The 45-year-old also acknowledged that the club wants to win another treble, but knows that accomplishment is a long way off from happening.

“The game against Gladbach last weekend was one of the most attractive for our spectators in the Allianz Arena in a long time. The atmosphere was great. A big thank you to our fans. That’s exactly what we imagine at the club,” Salihamidžić told Sky’s Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “A lot of things have to come together to win the treble. We want to play football that is attractive to our fans. We have started very well and have already seen some special games.”

Naturally, the Champions League is a big barometer of success for Bayern Munich. After last season’s early exit, Plettenberg asked Salihamidžić if head coach Julian Nagelsmann could afford to be knocked out in the early stages once more.

“Nobody is thinking about that now. I’m a positive person and we have a very strong team. We go from game to game and see what’s happens,” Salihamidžić said.