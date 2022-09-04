Sadio Mané embraces the challenge of playing at big clubs like Bayern Munich, Liverpool

Bayern Munich star Sadio Mané is not afraid of the spotlight. In face, the Senegalese attacker seeks it out.

For Mané, there is a major allure to playing at a big club line Bayern Munich or Liverpool.

“When you join a big club like Liverpool or Bayern, it’s not always easy. There is still a lot to learn in all aspects of life. I’ve experienced a lot in my career, I’ve developed as a person and as a player. I would now like to bring all my experience to the team,” Mané told Bayern Munich club magazine Säbener 51 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I’m an experienced player now and I know how to deal with the pressure. For me, the expectations are motivation, it pushes me enormously. Ultimately, it helps me and the whole team achieve our goals.”

Mané’s approach probably explains why his transition to Bayern Munich has been so seamless. Now, the 30-year-old can focus on helping his new club win a Champions League title without any worry on how he will adjust to the bright lights of the Allianz Arena.