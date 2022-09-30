Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen (Hinrunde)

After four consecutive Bundesliga games without a win, Bayern Munich have responded in solid fashion with a 4-0 win over a struggling Bayer Leverkusen side. The entire front four managed to score as Julian Nagelsmann’s system shone in its ability to create chances and suffocate the opposition with a high press. Even so, after all these poor performances, we have to be wary about declaring the crisis over after a single win.
Here are our talking points from the game:
- A quick recap of how the game went down.
- How Sadio Mane playing on the left might be a move to optimize his role.
- Leroy Sane’s excellent performance, overshadowed by the even better Jamal Musiala.
- Why a “quiet game” from Thomas Muller is a myth.
- A quick review of the midfield partnership (not much to say here) and Sabitzer’s Kante-esque role.
- Does Matthijs de Ligt look a little ... large?
- Countering confusing narratives about Alphonso Davies.
- Interesting moves by Nagelsmann on set pieces.
- Criticism of the substitutions.
