Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen (Hinrunde)

After four consecutive Bundesliga games without a win, Bayern Munich have responded in solid fashion with a 4-0 win over a struggling Bayer Leverkusen side. The entire front four managed to score as Julian Nagelsmann’s system shone in its ability to create chances and suffocate the opposition with a high press. Even so, after all these poor performances, we have to be wary about declaring the crisis over after a single win.

Here are our talking points from the game:

A quick recap of how the game went down.

How Sadio Mane playing on the left might be a move to optimize his role.

Leroy Sane’s excellent performance, overshadowed by the even better Jamal Musiala.

Why a “quiet game” from Thomas Muller is a myth.

A quick review of the midfield partnership (not much to say here) and Sabitzer’s Kante-esque role.

Does Matthijs de Ligt look a little ... large?

Countering confusing narratives about Alphonso Davies.

Interesting moves by Nagelsmann on set pieces.

Criticism of the substitutions.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.