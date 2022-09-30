Report: Bayern Munich has presented its plan to Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz

It is no secret that Bayern Munich has a lot of interested in Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz.

How would an acquisition work? What would it take to get him? Would be be willing to move? Under what conditions would he leave Bayer Leverkusen? How would he be used at Bayern Munich?

Sport Bild’s Christian Falk covered some of those topics on his “Bayern Insider” podcast.

TRUE✅ @FCBayern is still interested in Florian Wirtz (19) @bayer04fussball — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) September 30, 2022

Twitter account @iMiaSanMia captured more information from Falk’s “Bayern Insider” podcast:

Bayern remain very interested in Florian Wirtz. The club is determined not to lose him abroad. Bayern asked Wirtz to get in touch whenever he wants to move — and they would go all-in for him. If Leverkusen miss out on the Champions League, which Wirtz was promised, his price would be lower. A meeting in Munich took place between Wirtz and an intermediary who explained to him how everything would work out. The player is impressed and very open to a move.

Could this happen? If so, when?