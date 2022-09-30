Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen: Gamethread and Live Blog

The international break was a nice break from proceedings (depending on your definition of nice) but Bayern Munich must now return to action in the Bundesliga, against a fellow struggling team in Bayer Leverkusen.

The top brass has given Julian Nagelsmann their full backing in the media, which in football parlance means he’s one bad game away from being sacked. Of course, the coach isn’t the only one feeling pressure — the players have come under fire for their lax performances in recent weeks. Sadio Mane and Thomas Muller need goals, while Joshua Kimmich has been criticized for his lack of defensive awareness. Serge Gnabry is entering year three of his long-term funk, which almost makes you question whether he was good in the first place. Practically the only player performing well in every game is Jamal Musiala, who is one of the youngest members of the starting XI.

Bayern started the season well, but these recent games have been totally incongruent with the quality of the squad and the level of talent on display. Given that Leverkusen are struggling themselves, this could be a good time for the team to find form and get their feet under them. If not, this season could go south very quickly.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or at this link.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 8:30 pm local time, 2:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

