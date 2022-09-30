 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 13 — Is Bayern Munich planning move for Chelsea’s Kai Havertz; Assessing Germany ahead of the World Cup; A future without Benjamin Pavard?; What to watch with Bayern’s next games; and MORE!

Is Bayern Munich going to take a run at Kai Havertz next summer?

By CSmith1919
England v Germany: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3 Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Between Germany and Bayern Munich, there is no shortage of discussion points for fans to talk about and debate.

For those looking forward to the World Cup, we got a sneak peek on what things could look like for Germany in Qatar. For Bayern Munich fans, it is time to re-boot and start over after a tough run in the Bundesliga.

Let’s take a gander at what we have on tap for this episode:

  • A look at Germany’s international break and what we might have learned ahead of the World Cup.
  • What to look for in Bayern Munich’s games.
  • Jamal Musiala’s star is beginning to explode.
  • Bayern Munich might already be planning for life after Benjamin Pavard.
  • Is Bayern Munich interested in Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz?

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany.

