Julian Nagelsmann can hear the talk, but remains focused on improving Bayern Munich

Just about everyone at Bayern Munich has come under fire of late.

The squad has scuffled through the Bundesliga and has — somehow — fared better in the Champions League. Certainly, this situation has befuddled club executives, just like it has fans.

For head coach Julian Nagelsmann, the talk of a different level focus for UCL games as opposed to Bundesliga matches is a bit overblown.

“I don’t think we’re showing two faces. Against Barcelona, we could’ve gone behind early on. In the first games we scored early goals. It’s just the momentum that we used at the beginning of the season and not anymore lately,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I take every criticism to heart when it’s brought to my attention. Every one of us must feel responsibility, and I feel it too. I know that I invest a lot for the job. I’m not responsible for everything, the players aren’t either. It’s a team sport.”

More than anything, Nagelsmann just wants to feel better about things after the Leverkusen match — something that was not the case when Bayern Munich dropped a decision to FC Augsburg in the team’s last Bundesliga match.

“I definitely was not in a good mood after Augsburg. I reflect on the things that I can do better and try to do better the next day. Ultimately, I want to win the Bundesliga and also go far in the Pokal and the Champions League,” Nagelsmann remarked.