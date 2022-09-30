 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Germany women’s national team call-ups for October friendly vs France

A return to the squad for Bayern’s Giulia Gwinn, among others!

Turkey v Germany: Group H - FIFA Women’s WorldCup 2023 Qualifier Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images

Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has called up her 24-woman squad for an October 7th friendly against France. The occasion will mark a return to the national side for a number of players to miss out in the last international break, including Bayern Munich’s Giulia Gwinn, Chelsea FC’s Ann-Katrin Berger, and VfL Wolfsburg’s Lena Oberdorf:

Bayern Munich’s contingent numbers seven:

  • Goalkeeper Maria Luisa Grohs
  • Defender Giulia Gwinn
  • Midfielder Linda Dallmann
  • Midfielder Sydney Lohmann
  • Midfielder Lina Magull
  • Forward Klara Bühl
  • Forward Lea Schüller

The Germans’ largely successful EURO 2022 campaign — which saw them reach a highly-charged Final in Wembley, where they lost in extra-time to hosts England — may only be just barely in the rearview mirror, but it’s already the countdown to next summer and the 2023 World Cup.

This Fall friendly should serve to be a major measuring stick for two teams that will hope to be major contenders in Australia next summer.

