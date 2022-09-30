Germany women’s national team call-ups for October friendly vs France

Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has called up her 24-woman squad for an October 7th friendly against France. The occasion will mark a return to the national side for a number of players to miss out in the last international break, including Bayern Munich’s Giulia Gwinn, Chelsea FC’s Ann-Katrin Berger, and VfL Wolfsburg’s Lena Oberdorf:

The @DFB_Frauen squad for our friendly against France on 7th October has been announced



Ann-Katrin Berger, Giulia Gwinn and Lena Oberdorf all return



WIR #IMTEAM #GERFRA

Bayern Munich’s contingent numbers seven:

Goalkeeper Maria Luisa Grohs

Defender Giulia Gwinn

Midfielder Linda Dallmann

Midfielder Sydney Lohmann

Midfielder Lina Magull

Forward Klara Bühl

Forward Lea Schüller

The Germans’ largely successful EURO 2022 campaign — which saw them reach a highly-charged Final in Wembley, where they lost in extra-time to hosts England — may only be just barely in the rearview mirror, but it’s already the countdown to next summer and the 2023 World Cup.

This Fall friendly should serve to be a major measuring stick for two teams that will hope to be major contenders in Australia next summer.