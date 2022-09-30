Germany women’s national team call-ups for October friendly vs France

Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has called up her 24-woman squad for an October 7th friendly against France. The occasion will mark a return to the national side for a number of players to miss out in the last international break, including Bayern Munich’s Giulia Gwinn, Chelsea FC’s Ann-Katrin Berger, and VfL Wolfsburg’s Lena Oberdorf:
The @DFB_Frauen squad for our friendly against France on 7th October has been announced— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) September 27, 2022
Ann-Katrin Berger, Giulia Gwinn and Lena Oberdorf all return
WIR #IMTEAM #GERFRA pic.twitter.com/p38UAinkkq
Bayern Munich’s contingent numbers seven:
- Goalkeeper Maria Luisa Grohs
- Defender Giulia Gwinn
- Midfielder Linda Dallmann
- Midfielder Sydney Lohmann
- Midfielder Lina Magull
- Forward Klara Bühl
- Forward Lea Schüller
The Germans’ largely successful EURO 2022 campaign — which saw them reach a highly-charged Final in Wembley, where they lost in extra-time to hosts England — may only be just barely in the rearview mirror, but it’s already the countdown to next summer and the 2023 World Cup.
This Fall friendly should serve to be a major measuring stick for two teams that will hope to be major contenders in Australia next summer.
