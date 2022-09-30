Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich planning offer to Chelsea for Kai Havertz?; Bayern eyeing another Dutch defender?; One version of Germany’s starting XI at the World Cup; Thomas Müller not concerned with team’s poor form; and MORE!

Is Bayern Munich secretly plotting an offer to Chelsea FC for Germany international Kai Havertz? Per at least one journalist, the answer is “yes”:

English journalist Simon Phillips reports that FC Bayern is still interested in the Chelsea pro. In England you should even prepare yourself for a concrete offer. “You know there’s interest. They’ve known that for quite a while, which is why they’re waiting for Bayern’s offer.” However, a transfer this winter is out of the question. However, Havertz could move to Isar in the next summer transfer window. Havertz has been a topic on Säbener Straße several times. When the native of Aachen once played well at Bayer Leverkusen, a move to Munich was considered the next logical step in his career. In 2020, however, he moved to Chelsea for 80 million euros. The international, who scored one goal in eight competitive games for Chelsea, is said to be dissatisfied there. As journalist Philipps writes on the “Give Me Sport” portal, Havertz would have liked to have left Chelsea in the summer. The desired goal was FC Bayern. Havertz would have forced a move to Julian Nagelsmann if there was a concrete offer. Despite probably serious interest from Munich, a transfer failed . In the future, however, the Havertz personality could become interesting again. The 23-year-old’s agency is well known at FCB.

Havertz is represented by the Roof agency, which also manages Serge Gnabry and Sadio Mané. Would you take Havertz...or would you wait it out a little longer (than presumably next summer)?

Over the summer, Bayern Munich was linked to Ajax center-back Jurrien Timber and now — somehow — the club might be interested in the 21-year-old again:

After Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui, FC Bayern apparently has the next player from Ajax Amsterdam on the list. According to a report by the “Calciomercato” portal, the Munich jurors are watching Timber. The central defender was already linked with the record champions in the summer, but in the end it was decided to sign his compatriot Matthijs de Ligt. The 21-year-old is a regular at Ajax Amsterdam and is said to be on the list at several top European clubs. According to “Calciomercato”, AS Roma in particular are interested in a commitment. However, an obligation would not be cheap: Timber’s contract runs until 2025, his market value is estimated at 45 million euros according to “transfermarkt.de.”

With Lucas Hernandez, Matthijs de Ligt, and Dayot Upamecano in the fold as center-backs, plus Benjamin Pavard with a strong desire to shift inside from his right-back position, it would seem off that Timber would be on the radar of the Bavarians.

Hernandez, however, will be entering the final season of his contract summer. While the Frenchman is expected to engage in talks with the club regarding an extension shortly, nothing has been set in stone just yet.

Pavard, meanwhile, could be willing to move on from Bayern Munich because of his storng desire to play center-back. The club’s current logjam at the position might not be appealing for the 26-year-old French international.

If Germany’s starting XI was left in the hands of Sky Sport users, this is what it would look like:

Germany's starting XI at the World Cup, as voted by @SkySportDE users pic.twitter.com/eJKBqQ6VtV — Bayern & Die Mannschaft (@iMiaSanMia_en) September 27, 2022

What do you think?

Things are not getting easier for Bayern Munich or Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga! Bayern lies fifth while Bayer Leverkusen currently sits fifteenth with only one win to their name in the Bundesliga (and a surprising victory over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League). Without further ado, this is what we have in this episode:

A look at how some Bayern Munich players performed over the international break including Serge Gnabry and Dayot Upamecano.

A change in heart from me regarding the number of goals Bayer Leverkusen has conceded so far.

A look at Bayer Leverkusen’s current squad and some of their transfers.

A discussion about what is really wrong with Leverkusen.

Discussing who might start for Bayern this game (Ryan Gravenberch?).

If you are looking forward to the “World Team” series from Bayern Munich, you are in luck...here is episode one:

Thomas Müller is not all that worried about his team’s recent struggles in the Bundesliga.

“Within a month and a half we experienced what makes FC Bayern and the world around it so special. After the first games, it was statistically the best start to the season in the club’s history,” Müller said. “After our three draws in the Bundesliga, it was the worst start to the season in twelve years. We beat two big opponents in the Champions League, Inter and Barcelona. In other games we weren’t consistent enough or we didn’t deliver the results we were hoping for.”

Inter Milan star and Germany international Robin Gosens acknowledged that his rehab from ACL surgery was difficult and that he could not have done it without the support of his family.

“It was mentally tough. At the European Championship I was still the ‘Rising Star’ and the future was in my position, then the injury came and suddenly you have to start from scratch again. David Raum did a great job during that time, as did Christian Günter. In retrospect, however, I would say that I grew from the setback,” Gosens said. “My family has always been my guarantee of success. I can always count on her. When I was hurt my son was born. All of that was positive. We footballers already live in a kind of parallel world and need this family grounding.”

Here is a lot of information on Matthijs de Ligt put together in video format by Bayern Munich:

Former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick must have been run through the gamut of emotions in this one.

Germany and England hooked up for a boring, lifeless, and uninspired first half before teaming up to put together a wild, rollicking second half that featured six goals and ended in a 3-3 draw. Here is what we have on tap for this episode: