Externally, Bayern Munich’s domestic dominance in the Bundesliga is observed with a relatively jaded view, as fans of other European leagues feel that the competition lacks enough excitement and draw. Bayern have collected the last ten Meisterschale’s and are currently on a quest to claim their eleventh straight as well as going as far as possible in the DFB-Pokal and UEFA Champions League. Anything less than those three criterion would be considered an underwhelming season for FC Bayern, as was the case last season with their exits from both the Pokal and Champions League at the hands of Borussia Monchengladbach and Villarreal, respectively.

There’s concern from outside Germany that Bayern will soon outgrow the Bundesliga with the amount of serial dominance they boast for large periods of time, and there’s the argument that different clubs winning would make the league far more neutrally interesting. From Bayern’s perspective, they can only beat the teams that are put in front of them in all competitions, granted, the schedule in Germany differs from that in England where you play the same opponent in the same order in both the hinrunde and ruckrunde, which some could consider to be a tactical advantage squad planning wise.

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic recently spoke with Raphael Honigstein of The Athletic and shrugged off the suggestion that Bayern will soon start to outgrow the Bundesligs itself. Right now, Bayern is in third place in the table behind SC Freiburg and Union Berlin, so despite a relatively decent start to the season, Brazzo knows it’s going to be an exciting one, competition wise. “We have an interesting league, we have an excellent team. We’ve started really well. I’m not worried that the Bundesliga won’t be interesting — interesting below us (in the table), I hope. That’s the most important thing. I can’t be worried on behalf of others,” he said (The Athletic).

It was only two seasons ago that Bayern secured another historic treble under Hansi Flick, and then went on to twin the “Sextuple,” having claimed both the UEFA Supercup and FIFA Club World Cup. Winning everything again is, of course, a goal for Brazzo and the rest of Bayern’s staff and players, but there’s something about the brand and style of football being played this season under Julian Nagelsmann that’s especially exciting. “I wouldn’t mind a season where we win everything, a season without stress for me. The alternative doesn’t bear thinking about. For us, it’s important that our team is put together to make for attractive football, football that gets people into the stadium. I enjoy it when we’re this good. It’s fun to watch. Our supporters are happy. Of course I hope that the Bundesliga will be competitive at the top but not because we’re losing. It should be because others are winning, too. I’d prefer that,” he explained.

Brazzo also went on to explain the other facets that help contribute to Bayern claiming Bundesliga titles. Of course, on paper, Bayern is the strongest team in the league, but they are beatable, as ‘Gladbach, Mainz, Eintracht Frankfurt and Augsburg both showed last season. Brazzo highlighted the fact that some of Bayern’s direct rivals seem to drop points at inopportune moments against sides they really shouldn’t be dropping points. This works in Bayern’s favor, mathematically. “When Borussia Dortmund lose at home (to Werder Bremen), Leipzig lose (at Union Berlin) and Leverkusen at home (to Hoffenheim), as they did last weekend (on August 20-21)...that’s not down to us being too strong. If others were to win more, we’d have a title race with two or three teams. It’s their problem if they don’t,” he said.