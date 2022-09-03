Marcel Sabitzer and Matthijs de Ligt react to Bayern Munich’s frustrating 1-1 draw against Union Berlin

Bayern Munich’s draw against Union Berlin was a very intense, physical affair that saw the Berlin side commit 19(!) fouls to Bayern’s paltry 7. It was rough, it was ugly, but in the end, die Roten can’t complain much, after what was a relatively toothless display by the attack.

Speaking to Sky after the game, Marcel Sabitzer expressed his dissatisfaction (via @iMiaSanMia): “We’re definitely not satisfied, we didn’t get what we wanted on the pitch. We had a game plan that we didn’t implement at 100%.”

The player also acknowledged Bayern’s wastefulness and lack of awareness in the final third. “You don’t get many chances against Union and we didn’t take our chances well - so we have to live with one point today”.

Matthijs de Ligt, Bayern’s towering center-back, chimed in with a similar sentiment: "We didn’t play so well today, didn’t create that many chances, so we just got a point. We didn’t play with the same energy as we normally do. Union did very well, compliments to them. We always want to win, but we didn’t manage that today.”

The squad will have their hands full against Inter Milan in midweek in the Champions League. The away game could mean Inter plays with a lot of intensity, and may also choose to employ similar tactics, bunkering down and choosing to strike Bayern on the counter. The team needs to be ruthless and efficient with its finishing, or risk ending up with another disappointing result. Every point matters in what seems to be the group of death.

