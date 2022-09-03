Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Union Berlin 1-1 Bayern Munich (Hinrunde)

It’s happened again. After an amazing start to the season, Bayern Munich have suffered a second consecutive draw to Union Berlin, putting an end to the perceived invincibility of this side. With Champions League games starting up again, it’s a very bad time for Julian Nagelsmann to hit a bump in the road.

Here are our talking points from the game:

Bayern Munich draw yet again thanks to some staunch defending by Union Berlin. Should that concern us? (Answer: Yes.)

Addressing Nagelsmann’s choice to have a lack of width on the pitch.

Why this Union game result differs greatly from what happened against Gladbach.

Sadio Mane’s terrible, not-good, very bad game. Is the honeymoon over?

The problem with Leroy Sane today.

Addressing the rest of the forward line and their issues.

Why Julian Nagelsmann needs to bring the unpredictability back to Bayern’s attack.

Pointing out a few good performances — Matthijs de Ligt and Marcel Sabitzer.

