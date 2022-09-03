Match awards from Bayern Munich’s shambolic draw with Union Berlin

Bayern Munich and Union Berlin split the points today, after what was a sloppy game overall for Bayern. Throw in a dash of bad refereeing and you’ve got yourself a terrible game to watch. Nevertheless, here are the players who (sort of) impressed:

Jersey Swap: Sheraldo Becker

Quoting the commentator on my stream today, Becker seems to be in the form of his career this season. The striker already has 5 goals this season and it looks like he’s hungry for more. His positioning was mostly great and he was creating chances for his teammates too, not only trying to finish the ones he got. The goal he scored today could have been avoided, given some good marking and a little vision from the defenders, but you have to admit it was a good finish. It was a nice clean ball that even Neuer didn’t see coming. After he scored he actually ran up to a toddler wearing the Union Berlin trikot and gave him a fist bump. Class gesture from him if you ask me.

Der Kaiser: Matthijs de Ligt

What with Hernandez benched and Davies putting in an aggressively average performance, De Ligt performed the best today. Berlin had a couple moments where it looked like they were about to score, but the Dutchman was there to extinguish the spark. While Pavard played well, he could have done better. And let’s be honest here, Upamecano had a terrible game. Purely based on that, De Ligt gets the award today.

Fußballgott: Marcel Sabitzer

I think all he needed was a chance to prove himself. And he’s done exactly that, making use of Injuretzka’s absence. I’m loving the Sabi-Kimmich partnership in the midfield with every passing game. Sabitzer seems to have his head in the game a lot more now, and he has a better idea of how to play with the current squad. He played the full 90 minutes today and he performed well throughout. He did his best to keep the defensive midfield anchored and left Kimmich to help the struggling attack. All in all, he had a fairly good game today and I’m excited to see him get better and better.

Der Bomber: Leroy Sane

Probably the toughest award to give out today. Bayern’s attack was just poor in general and we under performed in all senses of the word. Mane was essentially invisible, Muller and Gnabry only had so much time to make an impact, and Musiala didn’t seem to have the effect on the squad he usually does. Sane on the other hand played with a lot of energy. He seemed hungry for goals, and despite failing to convert the chances he received, I still believe he performed better than the other attackers today. Leroy made use of the chances, and none of the attackers did even that much.

Meister of the Match: Joshua Kimmich

Kimmich’s performance was clean and fairly good overall, and out of today’s struggling squad, he performed the best. His daisy-cutter goal came at the perfect time, it was almost as if Union woke the hornets nest with Beckers goal. Kimmich doesn’t score too often but when he does the goals are always sublime. He also just has great game vision doesn’t he? I mean the rest of the squad didn’t do too well to follow up on the chances he tried to create, and he had a few rash challenges, but other than that, Kimmich had a great game.

