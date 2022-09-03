Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

September is here and the fixture list is just beginning to heat up. Bayern Munich have a packed schedule all the way until the World Cup, and it kicks off with a visit to the ever-impressive Union Berlin, who are fresh off a 6-1 spanking of Schalke.

Union look like the real deal this season, and with Champions League games scheduled for this week, Julian Nagelsmann can’t afford to have his team go 300% to beat them. This will be a real stress test for the 4-2-2-2 and its tactics, independent of Yann Sommer’s black magic ability to save every shot on goal. Can Bayern keep the unbeaten run going, or will the Bavarians fall out of top spot in the league for the first time this season?

