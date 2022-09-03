Trap game? As Inter Milan looms, Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann won’t look past Union Berlin

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is in the throws of managing a condensed schedule thanks to the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and Champions League all intersecting.

Even with some higher profile games lurking around the corner, Nagelsmann is taking Saturday’s match against Union Berlin very seriously.

“Union are doing very well even though they don’t have the best financial resources. They make good transfers and have very creative ideas. You can compare them to Freiburg. They have a great stadium with good fans, so it’s difficult to play there, but doable,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

As we saw in BFW’s predicted lineups post, there were some new injuries that came out after the DFB-Pokal match against Viktoria Köln.

“Mathys Tel is out tomorrow, he has a small capsule tear. He’ll probably be back to training Tuesday. Bouna Sarr will also be out due to patella tendon problems. Choupo has a bit of adductor problems but we decided he’ll be there tomorrow,” Nagelsmann said regarding the health of his squad. “We’ll make some changes compared to the Pokal game. Benji Pavard will certainly start again tomorrow. The players who didn’t play in the Pokal will come back.”

As far as how the teams match-up, Nagelsmann thinks Union Berlin will be a good tune-up for next week’s Champions League match-up with Inter Milan.

“Inter and Union are similar in some respects, especially playing with two strikers. They try to get on the wings and cross the ball. Tomorrow won’t be a bad scouting game for Inter. There are some parallels,” Nagelsmann said.

