Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

So many games, so little rest. As far as fixture congestion goes, this could end up being as bad as 20/21. After last weekend’s draw to Gladbach, Bayern Munich need a win against Union Berlin to retain top spot in the Bundesliga title race. That won’t be easy, since Union look like the most in-form team in the league right now. Julian Nagelsmann’s new 4-2-2-2 system is set to be tested to the limit.

Thankfully, Jamal Musiala is back in the squad, and he’ll be joining our all-star attacking lineup consisting of Thomas Muller, Sadio Mane, and any one of Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, or Serge Gnabry. The coach is spoilt for choice in that regard, since few teams have such a wealth of attacking talent to call upon.

That doesn’t mean Bayern are light in other areas either. Ryan Gravenberch’s outing against Viktoria Koln proved that he’s capable of giving the seniors a run for thier money, and the return of Leon Goretzka to the squad threatens the sanctity of the Sabitzer-Kimmich pivot. Meanwhile in defense, Matthijs de Ligt keeps knocking on the doors of Lucas Hernandez and Dayot Upamecano, eyeing their starting position. Things are very competitive right now, which usually bodes well for performances.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or at this link.

Match Info

Location: Stadion An der Alten Försterei, Berlin, Germany

Time: 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

