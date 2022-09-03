Viktoria Köln coach reveals that he thought Bayern Munich would score 15-20 goals before the DFB-Pokal game

It has been only days since the first round of the DFB-Pokal when Bayern Munich won 5-0 against third-division Viktoria Köln.

Despite what could be termed as “starting trouble”, Bayern showed up, and played a convincing game against Köln. The opposition was very well arranged defensively and troubled Bayern for much of the first-half. The second-half was characterized by arguably the greatest performance from a third division goalkeeper, as Ben Alexander Voll stunned the world with his saves, drawing parallels with Gladbach’s Yann Sommer’s otherworldly, record-setting goalkeeping performance against Bayern in the league.

Though Köln ended up losing 5-0, due credit has to be delivered to the team for putting up an excellent showing.

Per Derek Rae, Viktoria Köln coach Olaf Janßen went into the game with a lot of fear — which is understandable, considering his side was facing Bayern of all teams. He revealed he went into the game with a queasy feeling. “I had thought it could be 15 or 20 without being able to do anything about it,” he explained.

In the end, this was not true at all, Köln was brilliant and played such football that one wouldn’t expect out of a 3. Liga side. If anything at all, it is for sure that Köln fought as much as they could, and it was an honourable exit from the Pokal — and the 50,000 fans in the Rhein-Energie Stadion and the millions across the world must have nothing but respect for Köln.