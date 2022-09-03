Leon Goretzka believes all the midfielders at Bayern Munich will be needed this season

Starting the season on the sidelines with a knee injury allowed Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka to observe how the squad would play without him — and also how the players filling in for him performed under pressure.

The Germany international came away extremely impressed.

Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer, and Ryan Gravenberch all turned in excellent efforts while Goretzka recovered and now Bayern Munich can boast one of the deepest, most versatile, and talented central midfield units in all of Europe.

When asked about those performances while he was out, Goretzka gushed over his teammates and indicated that he believes every player will need to play a role over the course of this season.

“Sabi is doing really well, as is Ryan,” he said, praising his teammates Sabitzer and Gravenberch. “In the end, we need all the players,” Goretzka told Sport1’s Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

With Goretzka suffering through multiple injuries in recent years and Kimmich’s propensity to operate on a “run to fail” mentality like he is some kind of old HVAC unit, Bayern Munich’s midfield depth could absolutely be a differentiator as this season’s grind of a schedule hits its peak.