Kingsley Coman speaks on his preferred position and his outing at wing-back with Bayern Munich

In an interview with Rothen s’enflamme (as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman spoke about his preferred position.

Coman has, for while, been the most preferred winger at Bayern because of his consistency, skills and expertise. Not only this, but he is also among the leaders in the attack, due to his presence on pitch and dressing room.

In the interview, he said that right wing, left wing — essentially the wing, is his favourite position. He has also played wing-back at Bayern Munich, when injuries were mounting. He recounted his experience at wing-back, “I played wing-back at Bayern last season because there were a few injuries and we changed the system.”

Wing-back is certainly a lot more defensive a role than Coman is comfortable playing and he admitted that he is more an attacking player, who prefers to be up front over being behind.

“But I have always been a team player and I know that to win, you have to make sacrifices and put yourself at the service of the team. That’s what I did,” the Frenchman explained.

Earlier in March, Coman spoke about his difficulties at wing-back, saying there was a huge amount of running and that it affected his offensive power from exhaustion. “Offensively not a lot changes. Just with the counter-attacks, I start much further back. Then defensively, it’s not the easiest,” he stated.