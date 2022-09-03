Lothar Matthäus raves about Bayern Munich squad depth and praises Brazzo

In his recent Sky column, Lothar Matthäus had nothing but praise for Bayern Munich’s squad depth — but thinks one tiny change might have made things better for the Bavarians.

Matthäus laid emphasis on Musiala starting every game possible. “Last season, the slightly injured Musiala should have played on Saturday. Now he can moderate it without any loss of quality and can play the best and fittest team week after week — and everyone is outstanding,” the world champion said. “Compared to last season, Julian Nagelsmann turns towards the bench during the game and sees [Matthijs] De Ligt, [Serge] Gnabry, Musiala, [Ryan] Gravenberch and so on,” he said, emphasizing on the squad depth on the bench.

Further, he spoke on recently extended sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić. Matthäus praised Brazzo for his transfer policies and for providing coach Julian Nagelsmann with a “one-with-a-star-squad”.

The tiny change that Matthäus thinks, could have made things better for the Bavarians was if the club had not let Corentin Tolisso (currently in Lyon), and Niklas Süle (currently in Borussia Dortmund) go on free transfers. He believes this would’ve helped balance the club’s transfer balance sheet. “That would have crowned the whole thing,” Matthäus declared.

He however iterated that purchases and sales this season show the best work Bayern have done in a long time and doesn’t find the free transfers too big a deal.

He finally extended his understanding to Nagelsmann, saying he could understand the coach’s outburst in the Borussia Mönchengladbach fixture. “He too is perhaps under more scrutiny than ever this season and under enormous pressure to succeed,” Matthäus said, believing the pressure on Nagelsmann to be the reason behind his outburst.