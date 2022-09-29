Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

After entering deep into a crisis right before the international break, Bayern Munich stars are back in action and have a score to settle. Whether they can settle that score or not remains to be seen, but both Julian Nagelsmann and the club bosses have been talking a big game during this short break in club football. It’s time to see if they can deliver.

Scoring goals remains the major issue. With pretty much the entire attack underperforming (with the exception of super-talent Jamal Musiala), fans have been left frustrated by the lack of goals up top. The entire team faces a reckoning here — lose to Leverkusen, and the media will bring out the knives in full force.

