Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann expecting more from Joshua Kimmich, Sadio Mané

Like everyone else, Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann has heard the criticism levied at a few of his key players.

Most recently, Nagelsmann has seen barbs thrown at former Liverpool star Sadio Mané.

“I speak to all players individually. In the end, it’s the player’s job to implement what the coach tells him to do. Then he will quickly find his way back to top form, I’m confident that he will,” Nagelsmann said of Mané (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Another player who has recently found himself in the crosshairs of fans and pundits alike is midfield Joshua Kimmich, who held “untouchable” status not long ago.

“Everyone can express their opinion. Josh is an extremely important player for us and for the national team. Like everyone, he has things he is good at and things he can work on. It’s important the player knows what he has to do,” Nagelsmann remarked.