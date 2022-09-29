 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lucas Hernandez, Kingsley Coman, Bouna Sarr and Paul Wanner are out for Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen

As expected, Bayern Munich will be missing some key players vs. Bayer Leverkusen.

FC Bayern München v FC Barcelona: Group C - UEFA Champions League Photo by Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann will be looking to help his team get back into the win column against Bayer Leverkusen, but he will still be missing a few players.

“Lucas, King, Bouna and Paul Wanner are out. The rest are available. King will be integrated back with the team next week. I don’t know whether he’ll be available for Plzeň or Dortmund. Lucas is still out for longer,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Hernandez, Coman, and Sarr were expected to be out, but Wanner’s injury is new to the list.

As far as who might start, Nagelsmann did not give too many hints — especially in the suddenly controversial central midfield.

“It always takes good consultation and communication. We have four players to choose from and they can all fill the role very well,” said Nagelsmann.

Regardless of injuries or who starts, Nagelsmann will be looking to help Bayern Munich get three points after some recent scuffles in the Bundesliga.

“It’s always important to question yourself. I watched all games again and analyzed a lot. We discussed everything with the team today, because we had everyone available in training after the international break. I’m confident that we’ll play a good game tomorrow,” said Nagelsmann. “Leverkusen are also in a difficult situation. But they have an outstanding squad and a very good coach. It will be a top game, even though the results might be different at the moment.”

