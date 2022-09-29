 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Another vote of confidence for Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann

Everyone wants it to be known that the manager isn’t going anywhere at Bayern Munich.

FC Augsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Just in case there was any doubt, Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer wants it to be known that head coach Julian Nagelsmann is in no danger of getting sacked any time soon.

While the manager has come under fire a bit as the team sputtered in league player, Hainer became yet another club executive to voice his support publicly for Nagelsmann:

#Hainer once again expresses confidence in #Nagelsmann: “We are absolutely convinced of him and will celebrate many more successes with him. Everyone knows that we have to really step on the gas now. We will see another team on Friday — and a victorious one.” #FCBayern @tonline

Given the level of commitment financially that the club made in Nagelsmann, it would seem very premature for the club to have an itchy trigger finger on firing him at this stage. Whole things are certainly not perfect, there is plenty of time left in the season for the coach — and the players — to turn things around.

