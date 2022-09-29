Daily Schmankerl: Philipp Lahm thinks he knows what ails Bayern Munich; Bayern bosses pushing for better finishing; Germany’s bonus plan for the World Cup; Hansi Flick backs Julian Nagelsmann; Jamal Musiala lauded; and MORE!

Bayern Munich and Germany great Philipp Lahm is like the rest of us — he can watch the Bavarians struggle, have an idea about what might be going wrong, but can’t do anything to enact any change.

For Lahm, the genesis of Bayern Munich’s issues is a lack of understanding of roles and where players need to be on the pitch.

“The be-all and end-all is that everyone has to know what they have to do on the field. I don’t quite see it that way at the moment,” Lahm said on Bild TV. “There’s incredible offensive power there and incredible potential, but there is just a bit of a lack of understanding of roles.”

When assessing what might be the issue with Sadio Mané’s recent slump, Lahm reiterated that the roles on the pitch were a problem.

“His qualities shouldn’t be questioned, but it’s crucial that roles must be clearly assigned. I don’t see that at the moment. I currently don’t understand how the roles are defined. Everyone has to know what they have to do on the pitch,” Lahm said.

Bayern Munich’s executive team — like its coach — sees the lack of efficiency with chances as the squad’s primary issue:

The club’s bosses see the team mainly at fault. Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić, just like Nagelsmann, are very annoyed with how chances are not being converted during the last games.

The first big test to see if Bayern Munich has broken out of its scoring malaise will be against Bayer Leverkusen, a team that has not hit its stride just yet either.

We you wondering how the German national team might be incentivized to succeed at the World Cup in Qatar in a few weeks? Here is the breakdown:

Germany World Cup bonus payments structure revealed by the DFB. This is per player.

- For winning the World Cup: €400,000

- Runners Up: €250,000

- 3rd place: €200,000

- Semi Finalists: €150,000

- Quarter Finalists: €100,000

- Winning group: €50,000

Things are not getting easier for Bayern Munich or Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga! Bayern lies fifth while Bayer Leverkusen currently sits fifteenth with only one win to their name in the Bundesliga (and a surprising victory over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League). Without further ado, this is what we have in this episode:

A look at how some Bayern Munich players performed over the international break including Serge Gnabry and Dayot Upamecano.

A change in heart from me regarding the number of goals Bayer Leverkusen has conceded so far.

A look at Bayer Leverkusen’s current squad and some of their transfers.

A discussion about what is really wrong with Leverkusen.

Discussing who might start for Bayern this game (Ryan Gravenberch?).

Germany boss Hansi Flick is not altogether concerned about Bayern Munich’s poor run of form prior to the international break. Flick also is a believer in Julian Nagelsmann.

“After the third matchday, everyone thought other teams didn’t have the slightest chance. Bayern are having a bit of a weak phase, but they always create chances and that makes me very positive,” Flick said. “I’m a fan of the way Nagelsmann’s) teams play football — regardless of recent results.”

Per WhoScored.com, Bayern Munich youngster Jamal Musiala is the highest rated teen in Europe:

⭐ Only Jamal Musiala has a better rating than Jude Bellingham of all teenagers in Europe's top 5 leagues this season



For the first time after tearing his ACL, Inter Milan’s Robin Gosens was called back to the German national team.

“I’ve had a year of suffering and of course I’m really happy to be back. I see this nomination as a reward for hard work. But I definitely don’t have the World Cup ticket yet. I’m still fighting my way back. I’m not in the shape I was in when I performed so well in Bergamo. I’m close, but at the same time I know that there is still a lot of work to do,” Gosens said. That’s what Hansi Flick told, ‘Robin, I want to get an idea of ​​you and your form on site.’ We were always in contact, even during my injury. Hansi liked the fact that I’ve now played twice for 90 minutes in the Champions League.”

Gosens was the standalone starter at left-back/left wing-back for Germany before his injury, but RB Leipzig’s David Raum has made a strong case to be “the man” for the position.

Former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick must have been run through the gamut of emotions in this one.

Germany and England hooked up for a boring, lifeless, and uninspired first half before teaming up to put together a wild, rollicking second half that featured six goals and ended in a 3-3 draw.