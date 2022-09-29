Despite lack of playing time, Sevilla’s Tanguy Nianzou doesn’t regret his time at Bayern Munich

Tanguy Nianzou arrived on the Bayern Munich campus from Paris Saint-Germain with a ton of potential and the expectation from the club that the youngster would eventually develop into a starting caliber defender.

In turn, Nianzou had hoped for a brief ramp-up period before eventually taking over a position in the starting XI.

Unfortunately for both Bayern Munich and Nianzou, the expectations were never met and the 20-year-old was sold (with a buy-back option) to Sevilla over the summer. Despite what some might consider lost time during his career, Nianzou thinks back fondly of his tenure on Säbener Straße.

“I did not regret joining Bayern. I was disappointed because, like every player, you want to play. But that helped me mentally. Bayern helped me grow. Now I’m aware that nothing can be taken for granted,” Nianzou told L’Equipe (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “(Not getting playing time was) due to the competition with top international players. But it was great being able to progress alongside them. I also had two big injuries.”

So far, Nianzou has played 428 minutes in six games across all competitions. Per SofaScore.com, Nianzou has completed 91% of his passes and has averaged 1.4 tackles and 1.8 clearances per game, while losing possession 4.0 times per game.