Brazzo seeking rhythm for Bayern Munich

During a World Cup season, coaches are tasked with how to best balance the workload of a club’s players, while also making decisions on what is best for the team.

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is absolutely feeling the weight of this exact situation. When to rotate, who to rotate, and how to best achieve enough consistency to keep his squad afloat has not been easy.

For sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić consistency is vital for Bayern Munich to have success this season. In fact, Salihamidžić wants his roster to evolve into getting into a rhythm.

“In this extraordinarily demanding season with a World Cup in the middle, only teams that find a rhythm as a whole squad, that develop their rotation style and push themselves as a unit have a chance of winning titles,” Salihamidžić told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Truly, that will be easier said than done in Bavaria. With a loaded roster, a locker room full of big egos, and and only so much playing time to go around, whatever success Bayern Munich hopes to achieve will likely revolve around Nagelsmann’s ability to work through those issues.